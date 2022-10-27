Not Available

Samantha: An American Girl Holiday

  • Drama
  • Family

Kindhearted Samantha Parkington's world starts to change the day Nellie O'Malley walks into her life. Nellie, her father, and her two little sisters have moved in next door to be servants for the Ryland family. Though they come from completely different backgrounds, Samantha and Nellie become fast friends. The girls turn to each other in happiness and sorrow, adventure and danger.

Cast

Mia FarrowGrandmary Edwards
AnnaSophia RobbSamantha
Kelsey LewisNellie O'Malley
Jordan BridgesUncle Gard
Rebecca MaderAunt Cornelia
Keir GilchristFactory Boy

