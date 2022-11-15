Not Available

Samaritan

  • Crime
  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Julius Avery

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Balboa Productions

Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Cast

Sylvester StalloneJoe Smith
Javon 'Wanna' WaltonSam Cleary
Pilou AsbækCyrus
Dascha PolancoTiffany Cleary
Moisés AriasReza
Martin StarrAlbert Casler

