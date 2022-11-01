Samba in Mettmann

Olaf is to take care of the family's cleaner's store, while his dad is away on a fair. In the evening he runs into three Brazilian ladies thrown out of a limousine not knowing where to go. Olaf invites them to stay with him and his deaf pot-smoking grandfather, which at first just causes some confusion as he soon is to marry his girlfriend Vera. The next day it's topsy-turvy all over.
|Hape Kerkeling
|Olaf Kischewski
|Doris Kunstmann
|Frau Pfeffer-Kischewski
|Alexandra Neldel
|Vera Rehbein-Kischewski
|Barbara Magdalena Ahren
|Ursel Rehbein
|Janette Rauch
|Juliane "Julchen" Wollberg+
|Rolf Nagel
|Opa Kischewski
