Samba in Mettmann

  • Comedy

Olaf is to take care of the family's cleaner's store, while his dad is away on a fair. In the evening he runs into three Brazilian ladies thrown out of a limousine not knowing where to go. Olaf invites them to stay with him and his deaf pot-smoking grandfather, which at first just causes some confusion as he soon is to marry his girlfriend Vera. The next day it's topsy-turvy all over.

Cast

Hape KerkelingOlaf Kischewski
Doris KunstmannFrau Pfeffer-Kischewski
Alexandra NeldelVera Rehbein-Kischewski
Barbara Magdalena AhrenUrsel Rehbein
Janette RauchJuliane "Julchen" Wollberg+
Rolf NagelOpa Kischewski

