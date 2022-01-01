Samoa Joe Vs. CM Punk

Not Available

In June of 2004, Samoa Joe was in the midst of a legendary ROH World Title run. Having captured the belt in March of 2003, his reign had recently eclipsed the one year mark and having already defeated numerous challengers, there was no end in sight for the dominant champion. Enter: CM Punk… What happened on June 12, 2004 in Ohio would come to be known as “World Title Classic” and that bout between Joe & Punk would mark the beginning of a trilogy of matches that have become legendary. From Dayton to Chicago to New Jersey, these two warriors gave everything they had, their blood, sweat, and tears, for the right to be called ROH World Champion. This is the definitive collection of the Samoa Joe/CM Punk Trilogy….