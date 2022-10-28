Samoa, Queen of the Jungle

The adventurer Clint (Roger Browne) travels across Borneo with a bunch of rogues and geologists on the search for a diamond mine. In the middle of the jungle, they meet a beautiful woman called Samoa (Edwige Fenech). Hardly a surprise that Clint falls in love with Samoa, but trouble with the natives begins when the diamonds are found because diamonds are holy stones to them.
|Roger Browne
|Clint Lomas
|Edwige Fenech
|Samoa
|Ivy Holzer
|Nancy White
|Ivano Staccioli
|Moreau
|Andrea Aureli
|Schwarz
|Umberto Ceriani
|Alain
