Samoa, Queen of the Jungle

  • Adventure
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Romana Film

The adventurer Clint (Roger Browne) travels across Borneo with a bunch of rogues and geologists on the search for a diamond mine. In the middle of the jungle, they meet a beautiful woman called Samoa (Edwige Fenech). Hardly a surprise that Clint falls in love with Samoa, but trouble with the natives begins when the diamonds are found because diamonds are holy stones to them.

Cast

Roger BrowneClint Lomas
Edwige FenechSamoa
Ivy HolzerNancy White
Ivano StaccioliMoreau
Andrea AureliSchwarz
Umberto CerianiAlain

