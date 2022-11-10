Samurai Commando Mission 1549

An accident during tests of an anti-plasma artificial magnetic shield at Japan's Ground Self Defense Force East Fuji practice range sends the 3rd Special Experimental Company, under Colonel Matoba on a time-slip 460 years into the past, into 'the Age of civil War'. At the same time an imaginary-number anomaly thought to be caused by interference from the past begins eroding the present.
|Kyōka Suzuki
|Rei Kanzaki
|Haruka Ayase
|Nohime
|Masatō Ibu
|Dohsan Saito
|Hoshi Ishida
|Takeshi Kaga
|Oda Nobugana
|Kazuki Kitamura
|Shichibe Iinuma
View Full Cast >