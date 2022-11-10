Not Available

Samurai Commando Mission 1549

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Studio

Kadokawa Eiga K.K.

An accident during tests of an anti-plasma artificial magnetic shield at Japan's Ground Self Defense Force East Fuji practice range sends the 3rd Special Experimental Company, under Colonel Matoba on a time-slip 460 years into the past, into 'the Age of civil War'. At the same time an imaginary-number anomaly thought to be caused by interference from the past begins eroding the present.

Cast

Kyōka SuzukiRei Kanzaki
Haruka AyaseNohime
Masatō IbuDohsan Saito
Hoshi Ishida
Takeshi KagaOda Nobugana
Kazuki KitamuraShichibe Iinuma

