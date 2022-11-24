Not Available

Самый лучший

  • Drama

Teenagers Rose and Bennett were in love, and then a car crash claimed Bennett's life. He left behind a grieving mother, father and younger brother, and Rose was left all alone. She has no family to turn to for support, so when she finds out she's pregnant, she winds up at the Brewer's door. She needs their help, and although they can't quite admit it, they each need her so they can begin to heal.

Cast

Pierce BrosnanAllen Brewer
Susan SarandonGrace Brewer
Carey MulliganRose
Aaron Taylor-JohnsonBennett Brewer
Johnny SimmonsRyan Brewer
Kevin HaganPriest

