Самый лучший

Teenagers Rose and Bennett were in love, and then a car crash claimed Bennett's life. He left behind a grieving mother, father and younger brother, and Rose was left all alone. She has no family to turn to for support, so when she finds out she's pregnant, she winds up at the Brewer's door. She needs their help, and although they can't quite admit it, they each need her so they can begin to heal.
|Pierce Brosnan
|Allen Brewer
|Susan Sarandon
|Grace Brewer
|Carey Mulligan
|Rose
|Aaron Taylor-Johnson
|Bennett Brewer
|Johnny Simmons
|Ryan Brewer
|Kevin Hagan
|Priest
