San ren shi jie

The first of the three titles in the screwball Hong Kong "Hearts" series. Alex, a creative director, temporarily fills in as conductor for a choir. Two playful kids give him a big headache. One of them is Wei Man. Her mother is a neurotic single parent. She believes that Alex has an illicit desire towards Man and nearly takes him to task for it. She eventually discovers that Alex is a gentleman and mutual attraction blossoms into a love affair. Soon after, Alex's ex-girlfriend comes back to him, wanting to patch up their relationship. He is torn and must decide between the two.