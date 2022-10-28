Not Available

Sandook

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Sandook is a Marathi movie starring Sumeet Raghvan and Bharagavi Chirmuley in lead roles. it is a satirical comic thriller set in pre independence era in a small town. The main protagonist Wamanrao Ashtaputre is a simple honest man who always dreams of getting rid of the British Raj. The film is filled with hilarious moments and one liners. Sandook is a complete family entertainer with a feel good factor throughout the story

Cast

Arun NalawadeDinkar Rao
J. Brandon HillScott
Ajit ParabTatu
Sumeet RaghvanVamanrao Ashtaputre

View Full Cast >

Images