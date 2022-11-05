Not Available

Sands of the Desert

  • Comedy

In this British comedy set in Saudi Arabia, a gentle British travel-agency clerk decides that it would be a smashing idea to open up a desert resort in Arabia. He heads to the desert and immediately finds himself on the bad side of a local sheik as the fellow tries to build his resort atop oil-rich land. A war erupts between rival desert bands as they vie for the rights to the oil, but it is the travel agent who wins out in the end

Cast

Peter ArneSheikh El Jabez
Sarah BranchJanet Brown
Raymond HuntleyBossom
Peter IllingSheikh Ibrahim

