Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is celebrated in this 2006 concert featuring the Vienna Boys Choir, soprano Sandrine Piau, tenor Dietmar Kerschbaum and bass Wolfgang Bankl. Bertrand de Billy conducts the singers and the Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien in a selection of Mozart's works. Filmed at Vienna's Domkirche St. Stephan, this special performance originally aired on television. Extras include the documentary "Mozart in Vienna."