Sangre y arena

Not Available

Since Juan Gallardo was a child wishes to be a bullfighter and he achieves to be come a recognizable figure. He marries Carmen, his childhood friend, but he fall s in love with the widow of a diplomat, a sophisticated woman of the world with whom he starts a relationship that will end up destroying him. While he is recovering be cause he had been severely gored in his sevillian house, Juan receives a visit f rom his great admirer the bandit “Plumitas” who makes him see the parallelism be tween their life experiences. The visit is interrupted with the Civil Guard lying in wait of the bandit. Juan drifts a long time from failure to failure because he is now a fraid of the bull and he is again humiliated by his beloved Mrs. Sol. Finally he gets a bullfight in Madrid and Carmen, his wife, has a bad omen and comes to the bullring.