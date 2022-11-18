Sangue Azul

Not Available

Twenty years ago on a volcanic and paradisiacal island a 10-year-old boy was separated from his sister. The mother, fearful that an incestuous attraction would develop between the two, sent her son to the mainland with Kaleb, the magician from the Neptune Circus that had visited the island. On the mainland Kaleb teaches the boy the arts of the circus and the spirit, and the ex islander becomes Zolah, the Bullet Man. Zolah is now back visiting the island with the circus. A parallel between cinema and circus that speaks of the sea, art and love.