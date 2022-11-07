Sanitary-Oborotni

Not Available

A young sailor descends from a local train. He goes to a nearby forest, which is full of strange men in medical uniforms behaving in an absurd and eccentric manner. The sailor falls under their influence and masochistically gives himself up to them only to be disemboweled by the werewolf orderlies. The sailor’s last unconscious image is a “white ship sailing towards the horizon”—a Soviet symbol for happiness and joy. Werewolf Orderlies is the first of Evgenii Iufit’s films in which the necrorealist aesthetics of social grotesque and black humor appear. —rusfilm.pitt.edu