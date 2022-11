Not Available

Sankarankoil is based on the incident that happened thirty years ago in Tamil Nadu. The popular stunt master Kanal Kannan is doing the lead role. New face Roobika is pairing with Kanal Kannan in the film Sankarankoil. Prabhu is doing the role of Muthuvel who lived thirty years back. Nasar & K.S Ravikumar is also doing an important role.