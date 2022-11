Not Available

Artist/writer/director/producer Siegfried follows a street hustler/artist Sansa (Roschdy Zem) who makes his way from Paris to Russia using his street smarts. Sansa is charming and careless, living the bohemian life. His encounters are numerous, mostly with feminine characters, until he gets attached to an old and eccentric orchestra conductor (Ivry Gitlis) who becomes a kind of father figure.