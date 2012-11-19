2012

An all-new Disney holiday classic is born - Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups. Starring a brand-new litter of the cutest talking pups ever - Hope, Jingle, Charity, and Noble - it's perfect for the whole family. When Mrs. Claus travels to Pineville, the playful Santa Pups stow away on her sled. Taking mischief to a whole new level, they begin granting joyful wishes to Pineville's boys and girls, but something goes terribly wrong - the Christmas spirit begins to disappear. Now the Santa Pups and Mrs. Claus must race to save Christmas around the world. From the creators of Disney Buddies, this magical, heartwarming tale is brimming with hope, cheer, and Christmas spirit. Written by Paws