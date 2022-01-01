A young man is confined in a mental hospital. Through a flashback we see that he was traumatized as a child, when he and his family were circus performers: he saw his father cut off the arms of his mother, a religious fanatic and leader of the heretical church of Santa Sangre ("Holy Blood"), and then commit suicide. Back in the present, he escapes and rejoins his surviving and armless mother.
|Blanca Guerra
|Concha
|Guy Stockwell
|Orgo
|Thelma Tixou
|The Tattooed Woman
|Sabrina Dennison
|Alma
|Adan Jodorowsky
|Young Fenix
|Faviola Elenka Tapia
|Young Alma
