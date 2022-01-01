1990

Santa Sangre

  • Fantasy
  • Horror
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 26th, 1990

Studio

Productora Fílmica Real

A young man is confined in a mental hospital. Through a flashback we see that he was traumatized as a child, when he and his family were circus performers: he saw his father cut off the arms of his mother, a religious fanatic and leader of the heretical church of Santa Sangre ("Holy Blood"), and then commit suicide. Back in the present, he escapes and rejoins his surviving and armless mother.

Cast

Blanca GuerraConcha
Guy StockwellOrgo
Thelma TixouThe Tattooed Woman
Sabrina DennisonAlma
Adan JodorowskyYoung Fenix
Faviola Elenka TapiaYoung Alma

