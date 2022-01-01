Santana: Live At Montreux

Not Available

On July 15, 2004, Santana took to the stage in Montreux accompanied by a stunning line-up of guests to perform a concert of songs about peace and understanding that they dubbed "Hymns For Peace". Joining the regular Santana line-up in the band were Chick Corea, John McLaughlin, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Ravi Coltrane and Idrissa Diop with further guest appearances through the night from Angelique Kidjo, Barbara Morrison, Patti Austin, Sylver Sharp, Steve Winwood and Nile Rodgers.