Santo vs. Blue Demon in Atlantis

  • Action
  • Adventure

A Nazi scientist using the lost city of Atlantis as his home base threatens to destroy civilization with a nuclear bomb. The Nazi scientist wants the third Reich to rule again and if his demands are not meet he will follow through on his threat of nuclear annihilation. With very little time to spare Santo is enlisted to find the nuclear bomb, disarm it and end the Nazi scientist’s diabolical plan

Cast

Blue DemonBlue Demon
Rafael BanquellsProfesor Gerard
Silvia PasquelJuno
Carlos SuárezDoctor
SantoSanto

