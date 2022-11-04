Santo vs. Blue Demon in Atlantis

A Nazi scientist using the lost city of Atlantis as his home base threatens to destroy civilization with a nuclear bomb. The Nazi scientist wants the third Reich to rule again and if his demands are not meet he will follow through on his threat of nuclear annihilation. With very little time to spare Santo is enlisted to find the nuclear bomb, disarm it and end the Nazi scientist’s diabolical plan
|Blue Demon
|Blue Demon
|Rafael Banquells
|Profesor Gerard
|Silvia Pasquel
|Juno
|Carlos Suárez
|Doctor
|Santo
|Santo
