Santouri: The Music Man

Just as he's achieved enormous success, gifted and popular musician Ali's (Bahram Radan) heroin addiction takes its terrible toll in this poignant drama from Iran. Authorities ban him from performing publicly, and his wife, pianist Hanieh (Golshifteh Farahani), leaves him. Ali blames his failure on Hanieh, but as he continues to plunge toward the bottom, he must concede his own fault in his downfall. Darioush Mehrjui directs.