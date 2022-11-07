Not Available

Santouri: The Music Man

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Just as he's achieved enormous success, gifted and popular musician Ali's (Bahram Radan) heroin addiction takes its terrible toll in this poignant drama from Iran. Authorities ban him from performing publicly, and his wife, pianist Hanieh (Golshifteh Farahani), leaves him. Ali blames his failure on Hanieh, but as he continues to plunge toward the bottom, he must concede his own fault in his downfall. Darioush Mehrjui directs.

    Cast

    		Golshifteh FarahaniHanieh
    		Masoud RayeganyAli's father
    		Roya TaymourianAli's mother
    		Nader SoleymaniHamed Boloorchi
    		Maedeh TahmasebiHanieh's mother
    		Mahyar PourhesabiTamayol

