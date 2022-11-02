Not Available

Sarah Jane Adventures: The Invasion of Bane

  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

BBC Wales

There's a new drink taking the world by storm - Bubbleshock! Everyone's drinking it. When Maria's dragged along to the factory tour by her new friend, Kelsey - a girl with an opinion on everything - she's plunged into the sinister world of Bubbleshock and the mysterious Mrs Wormwood. There's something terrible behind the hype - something Sarah Jane's interested in too...

Cast

Elisabeth SladenSarah Jane Smith
Samantha BondMrs Wormwood
Yasmin PaigeMaria Jackson
Tommy KnightLuke Smith
Alexander ArmstrongMr Smith
John LeesonK9

View Full Cast >

Images