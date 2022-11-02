Sarah Jane Adventures: The Invasion of Bane

There's a new drink taking the world by storm - Bubbleshock! Everyone's drinking it. When Maria's dragged along to the factory tour by her new friend, Kelsey - a girl with an opinion on everything - she's plunged into the sinister world of Bubbleshock and the mysterious Mrs Wormwood. There's something terrible behind the hype - something Sarah Jane's interested in too...
|Elisabeth Sladen
|Sarah Jane Smith
|Samantha Bond
|Mrs Wormwood
|Yasmin Paige
|Maria Jackson
|Tommy Knight
|Luke Smith
|Alexander Armstrong
|Mr Smith
|John Leeson
|K9
