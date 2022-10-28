Not Available

Sarah Silverman: Jesus Is Magic

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Black Gold Films (II)

Sarah Silverman appears before an audience in Los Angeles with several sketches, taped outside the theater, intercut into the stand-up performance. Themes include race, sex, and religion. Her comic persona is a self-centered hipster, brash and clueless about her political incorrectness. A handful of musical numbers punctuate the performance.

Cast

Sarah SilvermanHerself
Brian PosehnFriend
Laura SilvermanFriend
Bob OdenkirkManager
Steve AgeeGuy in Wings
Jon CelliniFuneral Attendee

View Full Cast >

Images