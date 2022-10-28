Sarah Silverman: Jesus Is Magic

Sarah Silverman appears before an audience in Los Angeles with several sketches, taped outside the theater, intercut into the stand-up performance. Themes include race, sex, and religion. Her comic persona is a self-centered hipster, brash and clueless about her political incorrectness. A handful of musical numbers punctuate the performance.
|Sarah Silverman
|Herself
|Brian Posehn
|Friend
|Laura Silverman
|Friend
|Bob Odenkirk
|Manager
|Steve Agee
|Guy in Wings
|Jon Cellini
|Funeral Attendee
