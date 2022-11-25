Not Available

Short documentary about the Sarajevo Film Festival. Sarajevo in the twentieth month of its besiegement. The situation is critical but the city chooses to organise an international film festival. Dutch filmmakers Johan van der Keuken and Frank Vellenga present Van der Keuken's documentaries Face Value and Brass Unbound there and one of the festival organisers asks a festival visitor: `What is the significance of film in war? In Sarajevo Film Festival Film, a reflection on film, war and daily life, fictional images are juxtaposed in a disconcerting way with the gruesome reality of the lives of the festival visitors. (netherlands film commission)