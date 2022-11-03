Saraswatichandra

Not Available

Saraswati is indifferently raised by his step mother and yet he grows up and becomes a compassionate person who has lofty ideas and decides to do without his personal happiness without informing his father, who fixes his marriage to Kumud an educated girl from a rich family. Saraswati decides to cancel the engagement and writes to Kumud to inform her. But soon she replies and soon the two keep on exchanging letters. Soon Saraswati decides to defy the customs and pays a visit to his fiancée. The two soon serenade and a short lived romance takes place and soon Saraswati returns home after promising Kumud and her family that he would return. However, on his return a family feud takes place and Saraswati writes to Kumud that he is not able to marry her.