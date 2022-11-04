Satan Returns

Women born on the 6th June are being killed around Hong Kong. There is a lunatic on the loose. Ching, a police psychologist, looks to be the next victim. She is suffering from terrifying dreams involving the devil himself. All becomes clear when the killer is revealed as Satan's disciple, his body possessed, searching for the reincarnation of Satan's daughter on Earth.
|Chingmy Yau
|Chan Shou-Ching
|Kingdom Yuen
|Rose
|Francis Ng
|Judas
|Dayo Wong
|Ka-Ming
|Cheung Lau
|Lulu
|Ivy Leung Si-Man
|Leon
