Satan Returns

  • Horror
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Wong Jing's Workshop

Women born on the 6th June are being killed around Hong Kong. There is a lunatic on the loose. Ching, a police psychologist, looks to be the next victim. She is suffering from terrifying dreams involving the devil himself. All becomes clear when the killer is revealed as Satan's disciple, his body possessed, searching for the reincarnation of Satan's daughter on Earth.

Cast

Chingmy YauChan Shou-Ching
Kingdom YuenRose
Francis NgJudas
Dayo WongKa-Ming
Cheung LauLulu
Ivy Leung Si-ManLeon

