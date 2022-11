Not Available

Satluj De Kandhe (ਸਤਲੁਜ ਦੇ ਕੰਢੇ), also spelled as Satluj De Kande, is a 1964 National Award winning Punjabi romantic film directed by M. M. Billoo Mehra and produced by Padam Prakash Maheshwary, starring Balraj Sahni and Nishi.