Satre's Nausea

One of three films that Brakhage had made for public television in 1962, unseen since their original broadcast. Brakhage was commissioned to create three short film segments to be incorporated into a nationally broadcast program on existential philosophy called "Self Encounter". The only film of the three seemingly to have a title, Sartre’s Nausea, was later revisited by Brakhage and made into a separate film called Black Vision, which he actually put into distribution. Episode 3 of the program, “To Leap or Not to Leap”, originally recorded April 19, 1961, turned out to feature Brakhage’s Sartre’s Nausea. The film appears nearly in its entirety, albeit with some narration over the images (taken from Sartre), and a few additional video superimpositions made at the beginning and end as bookending/transitional motifs.