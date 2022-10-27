Saturday Island

When their hospital ship sinks in the South Pacific during World War II, military nurse Elizabeth Smythe (Linda Darnell) and Marine Michael Dugan (Tab Hunter) find themselves stranded — and soon enough, falling in love — on an idyllic tropical island. But when British pilot William Peck (Donald Gray) crash-lands on their cozy little atoll, Dugan suddenly discovers he has a rival in love.
|Tab Hunter
|Marine Corporal Michael J. Dugan
|Donald Gray
|William Peck
|John Laurie
|Grimshaw
|Russell Waters
|Dr. Snyder
|MacDonald Parke
|Ship's Captain
|Lloyd Lamble
|Officer of the Watch
