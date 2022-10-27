Not Available

Saturday Island

  • Adventure
  • War
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Coronado Productions

When their hospital ship sinks in the South Pacific during World War II, military nurse Elizabeth Smythe (Linda Darnell) and Marine Michael Dugan (Tab Hunter) find themselves stranded — and soon enough, falling in love — on an idyllic tropical island. But when British pilot William Peck (Donald Gray) crash-lands on their cozy little atoll, Dugan suddenly discovers he has a rival in love.

Cast

Tab HunterMarine Corporal Michael J. Dugan
Donald GrayWilliam Peck
John LaurieGrimshaw
Russell WatersDr. Snyder
MacDonald ParkeShip's Captain
Lloyd LambleOfficer of the Watch

