OCT. 03, 1987 | 12 (V) | 1h 6m This episode of Saturday Night's Main Event features 'Macho Man' Randy Savage challenging The Honky Tonk Man for the Intercontinental Championship. King Kong Bundy battles 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff. Hulk Hogan defends the WWE Championship against Sika. Plus, The Hart Foundation and more.