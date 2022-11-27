Satyam Ips

Not Available

The story circles around Sanjeev Kumar (Prithviraj) who is awaiting his selection into the police force. But it was being delayed by the then Police commissioner Mambilly Mukundan Menon (Anandaraj), who is backed up by his political and underground relationships and has a grudge against Sanjeev's father. When things go beyond a limit, Sanjeev gets fed up, and locks up the Commissioner in a secret location. Sanjeev gets selected for the police force and joins as a Sub-Inspector in a police station near his home town, and gets a lot of praise for his work in curbing crime in the city. In the meanwhile, the Commissioner breaks out of his prison. Sanjeev manages to prove that the commissioner is insane and put him in an asylum. But he face lots of obstacles, his wife (Priyamani) is shot. His niece (Taruni Sachdev) & his father (Thilakan) is kidnapped and Commissioner kills Ayyappan Nair. In climax, the Commissioner and Sanjeev meets and fights. Sanjeev kills Mukundan, thus saves his niece.