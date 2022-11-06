1970

Savage Guns

  • Western

December 31st, 1970

Demofilo Fidani

Sam is wounded by the Mash Flanigan gang who enters a saloon and kills everybody in sight including his brother. Walbash chases Flanigan to Golden City for revenge, leading to the obligatory showdown. One of the clever scenes is when gunfighters Gordon Mitchell, Lincoln Tate and Peter Martell interview for jobs and are introduced with their acting names Mitchell, Tate and Martell.

Dino StranoMash Flannigan / Mash Donovan
Benito PacificoHernandes
Amerigo CastrighellaSturges
Simonetta VitelliFanny
Piera BruniSaloon girl
Pietro FumelliCasper

