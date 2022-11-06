Savage Guns

Sam is wounded by the Mash Flanigan gang who enters a saloon and kills everybody in sight including his brother. Walbash chases Flanigan to Golden City for revenge, leading to the obligatory showdown. One of the clever scenes is when gunfighters Gordon Mitchell, Lincoln Tate and Peter Martell interview for jobs and are introduced with their acting names Mitchell, Tate and Martell.
|Dino Strano
|Mash Flannigan / Mash Donovan
|Benito Pacifico
|Hernandes
|Amerigo Castrighella
|Sturges
|Simonetta Vitelli
|Fanny
|Piera Bruni
|Saloon girl
|Pietro Fumelli
|Casper
