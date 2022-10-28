Not Available

Savage Love

  • Adventure
  • Horror

Two gangsters named Lukas and Marc planned to have a nice evening in an brothel. When both of them selected their girls for the night, a bunch of demons starts to attack the brothel. The few ones who survived this attack are confronted with the daugther of the devil herself. She needs the blood of 666 victims to resurrect her father. Lukas and Marc must stop her!

Dustin SemmelroggeMarc
Martin HentschelKnights Assistant
Andreas PapeMaximus
Annika StraußGirl at Gas Station
Peter Brownbill
Thomas Pill

