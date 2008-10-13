Saving God

Ex Con Armstrong Cane (Ving Rhames) returns to home a changed man looking to take over his father's old church and congregation. The neighborhood though is full of drugs and gangs. Those who are able are leaving for more prosperous areas and falling in with a slick preacher (Ricardo Chivara). Even with a dangerous gang leader (Dean McDermott) threatening his flock, Armstrong won't give up.
|Ricardo Chavira
|Reverend Danny Christopher
|Dean McDermott
|Blaze
|Dwain Murphy
|Norris Johns
|Genelle Williams
|Ashley Ellis
|Joanne Boland
|Nadine
|Kate Todd
|Sherri Butler
