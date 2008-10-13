2008

Saving God

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 13th, 2008

Studio

Cloud Ten Pictures

Ex Con Armstrong Cane (Ving Rhames) returns to home a changed man looking to take over his father's old church and congregation. The neighborhood though is full of drugs and gangs. Those who are able are leaving for more prosperous areas and falling in with a slick preacher (Ricardo Chivara). Even with a dangerous gang leader (Dean McDermott) threatening his flock, Armstrong won't give up.

Cast

Ricardo ChaviraReverend Danny Christopher
Dean McDermottBlaze
Dwain MurphyNorris Johns
Genelle WilliamsAshley Ellis
Joanne BolandNadine
Kate ToddSherri Butler

View Full Cast >

Images