2000

Saving Grace

  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 23rd, 2000

Studio

Fine Line Features

Unexpectedly widowed, prim and proper housewife Grace Trevethyn finds herself in dire financial straits when she inherits massive debts her late husband had been accruing for years. Faced with losing her house, she decides to use her talent for horticulture and hatches a plan to grow potent marijuana which can be sold at an astronomical price, thus solving her financial crisis.

Cast

Brenda BlethynGrace Trevethyn
Craig FergusonMatthew Steward
Martin ClunesDr. Martin Bamford
Tchéky KaryoJacques Chevalier
Jamie ForemanChina MacFarlane
Bill BaileyVince

Images