Saving Grace

Unexpectedly widowed, prim and proper housewife Grace Trevethyn finds herself in dire financial straits when she inherits massive debts her late husband had been accruing for years. Faced with losing her house, she decides to use her talent for horticulture and hatches a plan to grow potent marijuana which can be sold at an astronomical price, thus solving her financial crisis.
|Brenda Blethyn
|Grace Trevethyn
|Craig Ferguson
|Matthew Steward
|Martin Clunes
|Dr. Martin Bamford
|Tchéky Karyo
|Jacques Chevalier
|Jamie Foreman
|China MacFarlane
|Bill Bailey
|Vince
