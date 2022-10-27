Not Available

Saving Norman

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Saving Norman tells the story of a hypochondriac ex-ping pong player who missed the biggest tournament of his career because of a cold. Now years later he lives a hermetic existence with his parrot Norman. But, when Norman seems to be suffering from a case of bird narcolepsy he calls in pet psychic Belinda who soon realizes that in order to help Norman, she'll first have to help his owner.

Cast

Willem DafoeLionel Pembrooke
Nikki DeloachBelinda
Charles KimMr. Yong
Anthony HolidayNeighbor

