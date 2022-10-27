Saving Norman tells the story of a hypochondriac ex-ping pong player who missed the biggest tournament of his career because of a cold. Now years later he lives a hermetic existence with his parrot Norman. But, when Norman seems to be suffering from a case of bird narcolepsy he calls in pet psychic Belinda who soon realizes that in order to help Norman, she'll first have to help his owner.
|Willem Dafoe
|Lionel Pembrooke
|Nikki Deloach
|Belinda
|Charles Kim
|Mr. Yong
|Anthony Holiday
|Neighbor
