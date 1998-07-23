Saving Private Ryan

As U.S. troops storm the beaches of Normandy, three brothers lie dead on the battlefield, with a fourth trapped behind enemy lines. Ranger captain John Miller and seven men are tasked with penetrating German-held territory and bringing the boy home.
|Tom Hanks
|Captain John H. Miller
|Tom Sizemore
|Technical Sergeant Michael Horvath
|Dennis Farina
|Lieutenant Colonel Walter Anderson
|Max Martini
|Corporal Henderson
|Joerg Stadler
|Steamboat Willie
|Harve Presnell
|General Marshall
