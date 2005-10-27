When a new murder victim is discovered with all the signs of Jigsaw's hand, Detective Eric Matthews begins a full investigation and apprehends Jigsaw with little effort. But for Jigsaw, getting caught is just another part of his plan. Eight more of his victims are already fighting for their lives and now it's time for Matthews to join the game...
|Tobin Bell
|Jigsaw
|Shawnee Smith
|Amanda
|Donnie Wahlberg
|Eric Matthews
|Franky G
|Xavier
|Glenn Plummer
|Jonas
|Beverley Mitchell
|Laura
