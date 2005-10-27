2005

Saw II

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 27th, 2005

Studio

Lions Gate Films

When a new murder victim is discovered with all the signs of Jigsaw's hand, Detective Eric Matthews begins a full investigation and apprehends Jigsaw with little effort. But for Jigsaw, getting caught is just another part of his plan. Eight more of his victims are already fighting for their lives and now it's time for Matthews to join the game...

Cast

Tobin BellJigsaw
Shawnee SmithAmanda
Donnie WahlbergEric Matthews
Franky GXavier
Glenn PlummerJonas
Beverley MitchellLaura

View Full Cast >

Images

1 More Images