Jigsaw has disappeared. Along with his new apprentice Amanda, the puppet-master behind the cruel, intricate games that have terrified a community and baffled police has once again eluded capture and vanished. While city detective scramble to locate him, Doctor Lynn Denlon and Jeff Reinhart are unaware that they are about to become the latest pawns on his vicious chessboard.
|Tobin Bell
|John Kramer
|Shawnee Smith
|Amanda Young
|Angus Macfadyen
|Jeff Reinhart
|Bahar Soomekh
|Dr. Lynn Denlon
|Dina Meyer
|Kerry
|Kim Roberts
|Deborah
View Full Cast >
2 More Images