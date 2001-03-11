Say It Isn't So

Boy meets girl; boy falls in love (and had wild, non-stop sex) with girl; boy loses girl... when they discover they are brother and sister! But when he learns that he's the victim of the ultimate case of mistaken identity, the lovesick young man -- whom everyone still thinks is after some taboo thrills -- must race across the country to stop her from marrying another man.
|Chris Klein
|Gilbert Noble
|Heather Graham
|Josephine Wingfield
|Orlando Jones
|Dig McCaffrey
|Sally Field
|Valdine Wingfield
|Richard Jenkins
|Walter Wingfield
|Eddie Cibrian
|Jack Mitchelson
