An English bon-vivant osteopath is enchanted with a young exotic dancer and invites her to live with him. He serves as friend and mentor, and through his contacts and parties she and her friend meet and date members of the Conservative Party. Eventually a scandal occurs when her affair with the Minister of War goes public, threatening their lifestyles and their freedom.
|Joanne Whalley
|Christine Keeler
|Bridget Fonda
|Mandy Rice-Davies
|Ian McKellen
|John Profumo
|Jeroen Krabbé
|Eugene Ivanov
|Leslie Phillips
|Lord Astor
|Britt Ekland
|Mariella Novotny
