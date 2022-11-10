1981

Scanners

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 13th, 1981

Studio

AVCO Embassy Pictures

Darryl Revok is the most powerful of all the scanners, and is the head of the underground scanner movement for world domination. Scanners have great psychic power, strong enough to control minds; they can inflict enormous pain/damage on their victims. Doctor Paul Ruth finds a scanner that Revok hasn't, and converts him to their cause - to destroy the underground movement.

Cast

Jennifer O'NeillKim Obrist
Michael IronsideDarryl Revok
Patrick McGoohanDr. Paul Ruth
Lawrence DaneBraedon Keller
Robert A. SilvermanBenjamin Pierce
Lee BrokerSecurity One

