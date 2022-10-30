Not Available

Scare Zone is Oliver's pride and joy. Sure, it's just another strip-mall Halloween Horror House, but as always, he's put his heart and soul into it. The attraction is open for three nights only, and Oliver has brought back his old staff, including ex-con Spider, eager bride-to-be Summer, and the enigmatic Goth princess Claire. A bunch of newbies are also on board, including earnest young Darryl, who immediately finds himself bewitched by the creepy Claire. The dysfunctional 'scream team' learns to work together while someone or some-thing is out to make the horror REAL.