1983

Scarface

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 7th, 1983

Studio

Universal Pictures

After getting a green card in exchange for assassinating a Cuban government official, Tony Montana stakes a claim on the drug trade in Miami. Viciously murdering anyone who stands in his way, Tony eventually becomes the biggest drug lord in the state, controlling nearly all the cocaine that comes through Miami. But increased pressure from the police, wars with Colombian drug cartels and his own drug-fueled paranoia serve to fuel the flames of his eventual downfall.

Cast

Steven BauerManny Ribera
Michelle PfeifferElvira Hancock
Mary Elizabeth MastrantonioGina Montana
Robert LoggiaFrank Lopez
Miriam ColónMama Montana
F. Murray AbrahamOmar Suarez

View Full Cast >

Images

9 More Images