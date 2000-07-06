2000

Scary Movie

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 6th, 2000

Studio

Brad Grey Pictures

Following on the heels of popular teen-scream horror movies, with uproarious comedy and biting satire. Marlon and Shawn Wayans, Shannon Elizabeth and Carmen Electra pitch in to skewer some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters, including Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Matrix, American Pie and The Blair Witch Project.

Cast

Dave SheridanDoofy Gilmore
Anna FarisCindy Campbell
Jon AbrahamsBobby Prinze
Regina HallBrenda Meeks
Marlon WayansShorty Meeks
Shannon ElizabethBuffy Gilmore

