Scary Movie

Following on the heels of popular teen-scream horror movies, with uproarious comedy and biting satire. Marlon and Shawn Wayans, Shannon Elizabeth and Carmen Electra pitch in to skewer some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters, including Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Matrix, American Pie and The Blair Witch Project.
|Dave Sheridan
|Doofy Gilmore
|Anna Faris
|Cindy Campbell
|Jon Abrahams
|Bobby Prinze
|Regina Hall
|Brenda Meeks
|Marlon Wayans
|Shorty Meeks
|Shannon Elizabeth
|Buffy Gilmore
