Scenic National Parks: Alaska & Hawaii

Program 1 - Denali National Park - Get a touch of the tundra in Alaska's Denali National Park, a land as rugged as it is magnificent. Whether you explore Denali by bus, hike or camp out in the backcountry, or take on Mt. McKinley, the highest mountain in North America, surprises await you at every turn. Breathtaking Blu-ray is the best way to experience Denali's spectacular scenery as you ride the Denali Star train, meet the sled dogs of Denali at the Kennels, and take a discovery hike into untamed wilderness much as the first explorers did. Program 2 - Hawaii's National Parks - Hawaii Volcanoes and Haleakala National Parks are two of the most extraordinary places on the planet. Witness molten lava bubbling from the earth, catch an awe-inspiring sunrise above the clouds, and take a dip into pools of paradise. Fabulous beaches and romantic coastal drives further reveal the astounding contrasts of this lush land.