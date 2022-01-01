Scent of a Woman

Charlie Simms (Chris O'Donnell) is a student at a private preparatory school who comes from a poor family. To earn the money for his flight home to Gresham, Oregon for Christmas, Charlie takes a job over Thanksgiving looking after retired U.S. Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade (Al Pacino), a cantankerous middle-aged man who lives with his niece and her family.
|Chris O'Donnell
|Charlie Simms
|James Rebhorn
|Mr. Trask
|Gabrielle Anwar
|Donna
|Philip Seymour Hoffman
|George Willis, Jr.
|Bradley Whitford
|Randy
|Richard Venture
|W.R. Slade
