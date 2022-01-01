1992

Scent of a Woman

  • Drama

Release Date

December 22nd, 1992

Studio

Universal Pictures

Charlie Simms (Chris O'Donnell) is a student at a private preparatory school who comes from a poor family. To earn the money for his flight home to Gresham, Oregon for Christmas, Charlie takes a job over Thanksgiving looking after retired U.S. Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade (Al Pacino), a cantankerous middle-aged man who lives with his niece and her family.

Cast

Chris O'DonnellCharlie Simms
James RebhornMr. Trask
Gabrielle AnwarDonna
Philip Seymour HoffmanGeorge Willis, Jr.
Bradley WhitfordRandy
Richard VentureW.R. Slade

