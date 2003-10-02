School of Rock

Fired from his band and hard up for cash, guitarist and vocalist Dewey Finn finagles his way into a job as a fourth-grade substitute teacher at a private school, where he secretly begins teaching his students the finer points of rock 'n' roll. The school's hard-nosed principal is rightly suspicious of Finn's activities. But Finn's roommate remains in the dark about what he's doing.
|Sarah Silverman
|Patty Di Marco
|Joan Cusack
|Rosalie Mullins
|Mike White
|Ned Schneebly
|Miranda Cosgrove
|Summer Hathaway
|Joey Gaydos Jr.
|Zack Mooneyham
|Kevin Alexander Clark
|Freddy Jones
