School of Seduction

"Escuela de seducción" is an acceptable comedy which deals, for the umpteenth time, with the war of the sexes using misunderstandings and fake personalities as dramatic resources. The premise is by no means original, but this is something most films lack nowadays, and therefore the result could have been more than acceptable.
|Javier Veiga
|Oscar García / Dani Danissimo
|Gorka Aguinagalde
|Matias
|Neus Asensi
|Carol
|Carmen Machi
|Camarera rombo
|David Bagés
|Freddy
|Pepe Viyuela
|Víctor
