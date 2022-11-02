Not Available

School of Seduction

  • Comedy
  • Romance

"Escuela de seducción" is an acceptable comedy which deals, for the umpteenth time, with the war of the sexes using misunderstandings and fake personalities as dramatic resources. The premise is by no means original, but this is something most films lack nowadays, and therefore the result could have been more than acceptable.

Cast

Javier VeigaOscar García / Dani Danissimo
Gorka AguinagaldeMatias
Neus AsensiCarol
Carmen MachiCamarera rombo
David BagésFreddy
Pepe ViyuelaVíctor

