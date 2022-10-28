Schweinskopf al dente

Province policeman Franz Eberhofer is in a real trouble. Susi, love of his life has fled to Italy because Franz has crossed the line. And while Grandma and Papa are planning a trip to Italy to liberate Susi from the clutches of her Italian lover, Franz has other problems. His boss has found a bloody pig head in his bed and Franz gets promoted to full time bodyguard.
|Francis Fulton-Smith
|Polizeidirektor Barschl
|Sebastian Bezzel
|Franz Eberhofer
|Lisa Potthoff
|Susi
|Simon Schwarz
|Rudi Birkenberger
|Eisi Gulp
|Vater Eberhofer
|Michael Ostrowski
|Pathologe Günther
