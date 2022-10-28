Not Available

Schweinskopf al dente

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Constantin Film

Province policeman Franz Eberhofer is in a real trouble. Susi, love of his life has fled to Italy because Franz has crossed the line. And while Grandma and Papa are planning a trip to Italy to liberate Susi from the clutches of her Italian lover, Franz has other problems. His boss has found a bloody pig head in his bed and Franz gets promoted to full time bodyguard.

Cast

Francis Fulton-SmithPolizeidirektor Barschl
Sebastian BezzelFranz Eberhofer
Lisa PotthoffSusi
Simon SchwarzRudi Birkenberger
Eisi GulpVater Eberhofer
Michael OstrowskiPathologe Günther

